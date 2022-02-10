Matthew NeSmith shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

In his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, Matthew NeSmith hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 111th at 3 over; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, NeSmith got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing NeSmith to 3 over for the round.

On the par-5 third, NeSmith's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, NeSmith's 107 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to even-par for the round.

NeSmith got a double bogey on the 432-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 215-yard par-3 green seventh, NeSmith suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.