Matt Wallace finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the WM Phoenix Open

In his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, Matt Wallace hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Wallace finished his day tied for 45th at 1 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 470-yard par-4 fifth hole, Wallace reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 1 over for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 14th, Wallace got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wallace to 2 over for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Wallace chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Wallace's 131 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to even-par for the round.