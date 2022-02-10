Matt Kuchar shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

In his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, Matt Kuchar hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kuchar finished his day tied for 18th at 3 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Kuchar reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 first, Kuchar reached the green in 2 and rolled a 48-foot putt for birdie. This put Kuchar at 2 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 third, Kuchar chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.

Kuchar hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 fifth. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Kuchar's 149 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.