  • Matt Kuchar shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Matt Kuchar makes a 11-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Matt Kuchar drains 11-footer for birdie at WM Phoenix Open

    In the opening round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Matt Kuchar makes a 11-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.