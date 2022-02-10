Matt Jones putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 first round in the WM Phoenix Open

Matt Jones hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Jones finished his day tied for 82nd at 1 over; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 470-yard par-4 fifth hole, Matt Jones reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matt Jones to 1 under for the round.

At the 472-yard par-4 11th, Jones reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Jones at 2 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Jones's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 14th, Jones chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jones to 1 over for the round.