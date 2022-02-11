Matt Fitzpatrick shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

In his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, Matt Fitzpatrick hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Fitzpatrick finished his day tied for 32nd at 2 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 second, Fitzpatrick's 112 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Fitzpatrick had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Fitzpatrick his chip went 7 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 sixth hole, Fitzpatrick had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Fitzpatrick's 146 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Fitzpatrick had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fitzpatrick to 3 under for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 14th, Fitzpatrick chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 3 under for the round.

Fitzpatrick got a bogey on the 332-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 18th, Fitzpatrick had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.