Martin Trainer shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

Martin Trainer hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Trainer finished his day tied for 67th at even par; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Trainer hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 first. This moved Trainer to 1 over for the round.

On the 432-yard par-4 sixth, Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Trainer to 2 over for the round.

At the 453-yard par-4 ninth, Trainer reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Trainer at 1 over for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 11th hole, Trainer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to even for the round.