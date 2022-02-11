  • Martin Laird shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Martin Laird makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Martin Laird's pitch close and birdie at WM Phoenix Open

    In the opening round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Martin Laird makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.