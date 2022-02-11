Martin Laird shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

Martin Laird hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Laird finished his day tied for 45th at 1 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 472-yard par-4 11th, Laird reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Laird at 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Laird's his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Laird had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Laird chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 first, Laird had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to 1 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 third, Laird chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.