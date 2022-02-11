Luke List shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

Luke List hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 82nd at 1 over; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 352 yard drive on the 453-yard par-4 ninth, List chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved List to 2 over for the round.

List his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing List to 3 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, List had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved List to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 163-yard par-3 16th green, List suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put List at 3 over for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th List hit his tee shot 318 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved List to 2 over for the round.