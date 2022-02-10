Luke Donald finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the WM Phoenix Open

In his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, Luke Donald hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Donald finished his day tied for 67th at even par; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Donald had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.

At the 432-yard par-4 sixth, Donald got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Donald to even-par for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Donald hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Donald at 1 over for the round.

Donald got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Donald's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Donald's 163 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to even for the round.