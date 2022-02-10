Lucas Herbert putts well in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

Lucas Herbert hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Herbert finished his day tied for 45th at 1 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Lucas Herbert reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lucas Herbert to 2 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 first, Herbert had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herbert to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Herbert had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Herbert to 2 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 470-yard par-4 fifth, Herbert went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Herbert to 1 under for the round.