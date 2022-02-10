Lucas Glover shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

In his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, Lucas Glover hit 5 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Glover finished his day tied for 100th at 2 over; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Glover's tee shot went 174 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Glover got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Glover to 4 over for the round.

Glover missed the green on his first shot on the 183-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Glover to 5 over for the round.

Glover missed the green on his first shot on the 215-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Glover to 4 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 eighth hole, Glover reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Glover's 114 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Glover to 2 over for the round.