Louis Oosthuizen shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

In his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, Louis Oosthuizen hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Oosthuizen finished his day tied for 7th at 4 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Oosthuizen hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Oosthuizen at 1 over for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Oosthuizen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Oosthuizen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Oosthuizen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Oosthuizen's 156 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 4 under for the round.

At the 332-yard par-4 17th Oosthuizen hit his tee shot 314 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 26 feet, closing out the hole with a par. This kept Oosthuizen at 4 under for the round.