Kyle Stanley shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

In his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, Kyle Stanley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Stanley finished his day tied for 100th at 2 over; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 296 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 14th, Stanley chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stanley to 1 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Stanley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Stanley at even-par for the round.

At the 17th, 332-yard par-4, Stanley hit his drive into trouble having to take a drop. He hit his next shot to the Unmapped en route to a bogey. This moved Stanley to 1 over for the round.

Stanley got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stanley to 2 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Stanley's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Stanley's 113 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 2 over for the round.