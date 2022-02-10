Kramer Hickok shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

Kramer Hickok hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hickok finished his day tied for 45th at 1 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 432-yard par-4 sixth, Hickok got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hickok to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hickok had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hickok to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 192-yard par-3 12th, Hickok missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Hickok to even-par for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Hickok reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.