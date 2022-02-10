Kevin Tway putts well in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

In his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, Kevin Tway hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Tway finished his day tied for 18th at 3 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Kevin Tway got a bogey on the 432-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kevin Tway to even-par for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 eighth, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 1 over for the round.

At the 472-yard par-4 11th, after his drive went to the native area Tway stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Tway to even for the round.

Tway hit his drive 353 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 558-yard par-5 13th. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Tway hit an approach shot from 98 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 2 under for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Tway hit a tee shot 153 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 3 under for the round.