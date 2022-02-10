Kevin Streelman shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

Kevin Streelman hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Streelman finished his day tied for 82nd at 1 over; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Streelman to 1 over for the round.

At the 558-yard par-5 13th, Streelman got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Streelman to 1 over for the round.

Streelman missed the green on his first shot on the 163-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Streelman to even for the round.