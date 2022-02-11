Kevin Kisner shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

Kevin Kisner hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Kisner finished his day tied for 7th at 4 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Kisner had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Kisner chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Kisner hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 3 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Kisner's 131 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 4 under for the round.

On the par-5 third, Kisner's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 4 under for the round.

At the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Kisner hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 5 under for the round.

At the 470-yard par-4 fifth, Kisner's tee shot went 352 yards to the native area, his second shot went 93 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his approach went 44 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Kisner to 4 under for the round.