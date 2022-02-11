Kevin Chappell shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

In his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, Kevin Chappell hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Chappell finished his day tied for 45th at 1 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Chappell's tee shot went 195 yards to the intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Chappell's 139 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to even-par for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 15th, Chappell hit his 92 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Chappell had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.

At the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Chappell hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Chappell hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.

Chappell got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chappell to even for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Chappell's 108 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.