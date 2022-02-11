Kelly Kraft shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

Kelly Kraft hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kraft finished his day tied for 45th at 1 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Kraft had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Kraft's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Kraft to 3 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 18th, Kraft had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kraft to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kraft had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.