Keith Mitchell shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

Keith Mitchell hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his day tied for 32nd at 2 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 472-yard par-4 11th, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

At the 558-yard par-5 13th, Mitchell got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 14th hole, Mitchell had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to even for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Mitchell hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Mitchell chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Mitchell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.

Mitchell got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 2 under for the round.