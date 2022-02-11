Keegan Bradley shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

Keegan Bradley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his day tied for 18th at 3 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Bradley had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Bradley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.

At the 332-yard par-4 17th Bradley hit his tee shot 324 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 17 feet, closing out the hole with a par. This kept Bradley at 2 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 first, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 1 under for the round.

At the 558-yard par-5 third, Bradley got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Bradley to 1 under for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Bradley's tee shot went 168 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Bradley's 99 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Bradley hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Bradley had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to 3 under for the round.