K.H. Lee shoots 6-under 65 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

K.H. Lee hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Lee finished his day in 2nd at 6 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 11th hole, Lee had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 15th, Lee chipped in his fourth shot from 8 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

At the 332-yard par-4 17th, Lee got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Lee's 78 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 third, Lee chipped in his third shot from 15 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.

At the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Lee hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lee to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Lee had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 6 under for the round.