Bogey-free 4-under 67 by Justin Thomas in the first round at the WM Phoenix Open

In his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, Justin Thomas hit 5 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Thomas finished his day tied for 7th at 4 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 313 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 third, Justin Thomas chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Justin Thomas to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Thomas hit his 231 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Thomas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Thomas hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 4 under for the round.