Joseph Bramlett shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

In his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, Joseph Bramlett hit 2 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day tied for 100th at 2 over; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Bramlett his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Bramlett's 80 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to even-par for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Bramlett's his approach went 35 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Bramlett hit an approach shot from 207 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to even for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 14th, Bramlett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.