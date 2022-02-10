Jordan Spieth rebounds from poor front in first round of the WM Phoenix Open

In his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, Jordan Spieth hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Spieth finished his day tied for 45th at 1 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Jordan Spieth got a double bogey on the 332-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Jordan Spieth to 1 over for the round.

Spieth hit his drive 357 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 558-yard par-5 third. This moved Spieth to even-par for the round.

Spieth hit his tee at the green on the 215-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.