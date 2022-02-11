Jonathan Byrd putts himself to an even-par first round of the WM Phoenix Open

In his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, Jonathan Byrd hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Byrd finished his day tied for 82nd at 1 over; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Jonathan Byrd got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jonathan Byrd to 1 over for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th Byrd hit his tee shot 339 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Byrd to even-par for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 18th, Byrd chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Byrd to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Byrd chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Byrd to even for the round.