Jon Rahm posts bogey-free 4-under 67 l in the first round of the WM Phoenix Open

Jon Rahm hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, and finished the round bogey free. Rahm finished his day tied for 3rd at 5 under with Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, and Brooks Koepka; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; and K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Jon Rahm had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jon Rahm to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Rahm's 155 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Rahm had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.

At the 558-yard par-5 13th, Rahm got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Rahm to 3 under for the round.