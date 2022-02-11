  • Jon Rahm posts bogey-free 4-under 67 l in the first round of the WM Phoenix Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Jon Rahm carded a 4-under, bogey-free 67 and sits three shots back after Thursday. Play was suspended due to darkness and will resume Friday morning.
    Extended Highlights

    Jon Rahm’s Round 1 highlights from WM Phoenix Open

