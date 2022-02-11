Strong putting brings Joel Dahmen an even-par round one of the WM Phoenix Open

Joel Dahmen hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Dahmen finished his day tied for 67th at even par; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 490-yard par-4 14th, Joel Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Joel Dahmen to 2 over for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th Dahmen hit his tee shot 333 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Dahmen to 2 over for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Dahmen had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to even for the round.