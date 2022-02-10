Jimmy Walker shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

Jimmy Walker hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Walker finished his day tied for 45th at 1 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Walker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Walker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 11th, Walker chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Walker to even for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Walker's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Walker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Walker to even-par for the round.