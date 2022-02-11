Jeffrey Kang shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

In his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, Jeffrey Kang hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Kang finished his day tied for 82nd at 1 over; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 11th, Kang's 128 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Kang's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Kang hit his drive 354 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 558-yard par-5 13th. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 14th, Kang got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kang to even for the round.

Kang got a bogey on the 332-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kang had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to even-par for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Kang's tee shot went 212 yards to the fringe and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.