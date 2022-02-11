  • Jeffrey Kang shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

  • Prior to the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Jeffrey Kang preserved through an intense 10-hole playoff at the Monday Qualifier to secure a spot in his first ever PGA TOUR event. Kang talks about the significance of reaching his lifelong dream and how excited he is for the opportunity.
    Features

    Jeffrey Kang Monday Qualifies for WM Phoenix Open

    Prior to the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Jeffrey Kang preserved through an intense 10-hole playoff at the Monday Qualifier to secure a spot in his first ever PGA TOUR event. Kang talks about the significance of reaching his lifelong dream and how excited he is for the opportunity.