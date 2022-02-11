-
Jeffrey Kang shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open
February 11, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Features
Jeffrey Kang Monday Qualifies for WM Phoenix Open
Prior to the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Jeffrey Kang preserved through an intense 10-hole playoff at the Monday Qualifier to secure a spot in his first ever PGA TOUR event. Kang talks about the significance of reaching his lifelong dream and how excited he is for the opportunity.
In his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, Jeffrey Kang hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Kang finished his day tied for 82nd at 1 over; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the par-4 11th, Kang's 128 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Kang's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
Kang hit his drive 354 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 558-yard par-5 13th. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.
At the 490-yard par-4 14th, Kang got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kang to even for the round.
Kang got a bogey on the 332-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kang had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to even-par for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Kang's tee shot went 212 yards to the fringe and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
