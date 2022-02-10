Jason Dufner shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

Jason Dufner hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Dufner finished his day tied for 117th at 4 over; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Dufner had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 14th, Dufner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to even for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Dufner had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Dufner's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Dufner got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Dufner to 4 over for the round.