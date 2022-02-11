James Hahn shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

In his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, James Hahn hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Hahn finished his day tied for 117th at 4 over; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Hahn reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to even-par for the round.

Hahn got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 1 over for the round.