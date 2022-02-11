J.T. Poston shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

In his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, J.T. Poston hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Poston finished his day tied for 32nd at 2 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 11th, Poston's 164 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Poston had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th Poston hit his tee shot 326 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Poston to 4 under for the round.

At the 470-yard par-4 fifth, Poston got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Poston's his second shot went 20 yards to the left rough and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.