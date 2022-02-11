Hudson Swafford finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the WM Phoenix Open

In his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, Hudson Swafford hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Swafford finished his day tied for 67th at even par; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Swafford hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Swafford to even-par for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Swafford reached the green in 2 and sunk a 55-foot putt for eagle. This put Swafford at 2 under for the round.

After a 339 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 15th, Swafford chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.

At the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Swafford got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 3 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Swafford to 3 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Swafford hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 1 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 eighth hole, Swafford reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to even for the round.