Hideki Matsuyama rebounds from poor front in first round of the WM Phoenix Open

In his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, Hideki Matsuyama hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 18th at 3 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, Hideki Matsuyama's 136 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hideki Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 8 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Matsuyama's tee shot went 163 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 15 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 432-yard par-4 sixth hole, Matsuyama had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Matsuyama's 82 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 472-yard par-4 11th hole, Matsuyama had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 13th, Matsuyama's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 4 under for the round.