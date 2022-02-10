Henrik Norlander shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

Henrik Norlander hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Norlander finished his day tied for 117th at 4 over; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Norlander had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 14th, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to even for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 18th, Norlander chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Norlander to 2 over for the round.

Norlander got a bogey on the 432-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Norlander to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Norlander hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 eighth. This moved Norlander to 3 over for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 ninth, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 4 over for the round.