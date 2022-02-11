Hayden Buckley shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

Hayden Buckley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Buckley finished his day tied for 127th at 6 over; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 fifth hole, Buckley had a 201 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Buckley to 1 under for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 ninth, Buckley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Buckley to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Buckley hit his next to the right rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 13th. This moved Buckley to 3 over for the round.

At the 332-yard par-4 17th, Buckley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Buckley to 3 over for the round.