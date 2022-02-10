Harry Higgs putts well in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

Harry Higgs hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Higgs finished his day tied for 7th at 4 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 490-yard par-4 14th, Harry Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harry Higgs to 1 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Higgs reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to even for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Higgs hit a tee shot 148 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Higgs chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Higgs reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 fifth hole, Higgs had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgs to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Higgs's 121 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 5 under for the round.