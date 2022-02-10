  • Hank Lebioda shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Hank Lebioda makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Hank Lebioda nearly chips in to set up birdie at WM Phoenix Open

    In the opening round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Hank Lebioda makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.