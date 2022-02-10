Hank Lebioda shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

In his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, Hank Lebioda hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Lebioda finished his day tied for 111th at 3 over; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On his tee stroke on the 472-yard par-4 11th, Lebioda went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Lebioda's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Lebioda's 72 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Lebioda hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 403-yard par-4 first. This moved Lebioda to 4 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Lebioda hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 3 over for the round.