-
-
Hank Lebioda shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open
-
February 10, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 10, 2022
-
Highlights
Hank Lebioda nearly chips in to set up birdie at WM Phoenix Open
In the opening round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Hank Lebioda makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
In his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, Hank Lebioda hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Lebioda finished his day tied for 111th at 3 over; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On his tee stroke on the 472-yard par-4 11th, Lebioda went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Lebioda to 1 over for the round.
On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Lebioda's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Lebioda's 72 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Lebioda hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 403-yard par-4 first. This moved Lebioda to 4 over for the round.
At the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Lebioda hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 3 over for the round.
-
-