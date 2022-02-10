Graeme McDowell putts well in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

In his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, Graeme McDowell hit 4 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. McDowell finished his day tied for 18th at 3 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Graeme McDowell hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Graeme McDowell to 1 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, McDowell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 88-foot putt for birdie. This moved McDowell to 2 under for the round.

McDowell got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McDowell to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, McDowell's 191 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to 2 under for the round.