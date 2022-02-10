Gary Woodland putts well in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

Gary Woodland hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Woodland finished his day tied for 18th at 3 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 490-yard par-4 14th, Gary Woodland reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Gary Woodland at 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Woodland hit an approach shot from 202 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Woodland to 4 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 453-yard par-4 ninth, Woodland chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Woodland to 3 under for the round.