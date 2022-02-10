Garrick Higgo shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

In his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, Garrick Higgo hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Higgo finished his day tied for 45th at 1 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 eighth, Higgo's 167 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to 1 under for the round.

Higgo got a double bogey on the 472-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Higgo to 1 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Higgo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Higgo to 1 under for the round.

At the 332-yard par-4 17th Higgo hit his tee shot 313 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 15 feet, closing out the hole with a par. This kept Higgo at 1 under for the round.