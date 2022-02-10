Francesco Molinari shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

In his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, Francesco Molinari hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Molinari finished his day tied for 45th at 1 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Molinari got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Molinari to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Molinari's 86 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Molinari to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 183-yard par-3 green fourth, Molinari suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 sixth hole, Molinari had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Molinari to 2 under for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 eighth, Molinari chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Molinari to 1 under for the round.