Étienne Papineau shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

In his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, Étienne Papineau hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Papineau finished his day tied for 100th at 2 over; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Papineau hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Papineau at 1 over for the round.

Papineau got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Papineau to 2 over for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Papineau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Papineau to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Papineau's 129 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Papineau to even-par for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Papineau's tee shot went 163 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Papineau missed the green on his first shot on the 215-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Papineau to 1 over for the round.

At the 475-yard par-4 eighth, Papineau got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Papineau to 2 over for the round.