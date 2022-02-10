Emiliano Grillo shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

In his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, Emiliano Grillo hit 13 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his day tied for 45th at 1 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 10th, Grillo's 146 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Grillo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.

After a 327 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 15th, Grillo chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 3 under for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Grillo's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

At the 453-yard par-4 ninth, Grillo got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.