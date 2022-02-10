Dylan Frittelli shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

In his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, Dylan Frittelli hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 100th at 2 over; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Frittelli's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Frittelli's 106 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

Frittelli got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 2 over for the round.