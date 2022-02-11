Doug Ghim shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

In his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, Doug Ghim hit 5 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Ghim finished his day tied for 32nd at 2 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Ghim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 40-foot putt for eagle. This put Ghim at 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Ghim's 151 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 3 under for the round.

Ghim got a double bogey on the 432-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Ghim to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Ghim hit an approach shot from 225 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.

At the 332-yard par-4 17th Ghim hit his tee shot 308 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 14 feet, closing out the hole with a par. This kept Ghim at 2 under for the round.