Denny McCarthy putts well in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

In his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, Denny McCarthy hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. McCarthy finished his day tied for 32nd at 2 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Denny McCarthy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Denny McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, McCarthy hit his 85 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved McCarthy to even-par for the round.

At the 332-yard par-4 17th McCarthy hit his tee shot 325 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 12 feet, closing out the hole with a par. This kept McCarthy at even for the round.