Danny Lee shoots 5-over 76 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

In his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, Danny Lee hit 4 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 127th at 6 over; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Lee got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 third, Lee's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Lee hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lee at 1 over for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 fifth, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Lee's 111 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 192-yard par-3 12th green, Lee suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lee at 4 over for the round.