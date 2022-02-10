Daniel Berger shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

Daniel Berger hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Berger finished his day tied for 100th at 2 over; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 428-yard par-4 10th, Berger got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Berger to 1 over for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 first, Berger had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Berger to 4 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Berger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 48-foot putt for eagle. This put Berger at 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Berger hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 470-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Berger to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 432-yard par-4 sixth hole, Berger had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Berger to 2 over for the round.